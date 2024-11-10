Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,193.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $323,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,370.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,045. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 13,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $323,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,370.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,864,693 shares of company stock valued at $45,128,342. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,339 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,586,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,066,000 after buying an additional 311,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,344,000 after buying an additional 3,090,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

