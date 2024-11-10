Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Clearfield Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $34.20 on Friday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 8.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

