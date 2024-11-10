Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 325.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 25.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $225.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $131.24 and a 1-year high of $227.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

