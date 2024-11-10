CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.14.

IGM Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$44.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.60. The company has a market cap of C$10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$31.92 and a 12-month high of C$44.85.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$816.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

