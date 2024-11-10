Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark raised Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.50 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.37.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHR

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$584.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$351.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$404.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Levenson bought 144,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,406.00. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.