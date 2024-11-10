Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.06 and last traded at $59.05. Approximately 1,657,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,898,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 224.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.2% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

