Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after buying an additional 629,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after buying an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.89. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $287.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.