Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chevron were worth $95,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 10.9% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,041,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.82. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

