Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.150-6.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.330-5.450 EPS.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.63. 106,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,384. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 51.93%.

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $1,094,037.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,702.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

