Chatham Co. Plans Dividend of $47.50 (OTC:CHTM)

Chatham Co. (OTC:CHTM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 47.50 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Chatham Price Performance

OTC CHTM remained flat at $1,800.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,800.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,800.00. Chatham has a 1-year low of $1,700.00 and a 1-year high of $1,974.95.

Get Chatham alerts:

Chatham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chatham Corporation manufactures printing machinery and equipment. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.