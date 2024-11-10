Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CLSA raised Charles River Laboratories International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.93.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $215.39 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $166.87 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.91 and a 200-day moving average of $208.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.4% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $168,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,336.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 96,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 92,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

