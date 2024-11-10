CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$175.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on CGI from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on CGI from C$166.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$155.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$169.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
