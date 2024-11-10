Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.33 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.67). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 9,007 shares traded.

Carr’s Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £120.87 million, a PE ratio of -12,800.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

Featured Articles

