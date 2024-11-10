Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 4,853 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Carr Financial Group Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp owned 0.13% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,623,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 215,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2408 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

