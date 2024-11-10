Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 144 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,080 shares of company stock worth $39,375,088 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.28.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $366.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.74. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $217.61 and a 52 week high of $369.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

