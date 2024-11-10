Carr Financial Group Corp Purchases New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 155,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 25,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

