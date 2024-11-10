Carr Financial Group Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $184.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.31. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

