Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,065 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $211.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $154.40 and a one year high of $212.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

