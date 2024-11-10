Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 146.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,161,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 690,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7.2% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOD opened at $30.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $2,696,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $2,696,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,854,493 shares of company stock worth $118,173,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

