Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock Price

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KVYO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE:KVYO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.35. 2,299,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $673,659.66. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $4,106,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $673,659.66. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,711 shares of company stock valued at $25,143,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

