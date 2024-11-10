Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02), reports. Canaccord Genuity Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of C$428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$440.60 million.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Down 7.0 %

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$9.70 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$6.50 and a 12 month high of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. The stock has a market cap of C$937.70 million, a P/E ratio of -97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.85.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -340.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.