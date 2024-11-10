Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.43.

CXB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

TSE:CXB opened at C$2.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.08. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calibre Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$512,228.40. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. Also, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $29,074 and sold 232,721 shares valued at $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

See Also

