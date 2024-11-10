CaixaBank, S.A. (CAIXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0328 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of CAIXY opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

