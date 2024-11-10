Cabot Co. (CBT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on December 13th

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Cabot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cabot to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $127,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $127,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $4,986,299. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

View Our Latest Report on CBT

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.