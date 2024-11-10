Cabot Co. (CBT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on December 13th

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.
Cabot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cabot to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.
Cabot Stock Performance
Shares of CBT stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $127,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $127,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $4,986,299. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
