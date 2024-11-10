Bumble’s (BMBL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BMBL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bumble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Bumble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMBL

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Bumble has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 54.19%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.