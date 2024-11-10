BTIG Research Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $270.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Get Insulet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock traded up $23.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. Insulet has a twelve month low of $151.56 and a twelve month high of $275.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 90.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,418,000.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.