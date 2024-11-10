Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Holdings Lifted by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,715 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises about 8.3% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,121. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $51.25 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

