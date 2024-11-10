Brokerages Set United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Target Price at $62.70

Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRKS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,695.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,695.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of PRKS opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $545.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

