Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 187 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.85 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 26.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

