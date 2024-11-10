Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after acquiring an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV stock opened at $178.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.57. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $136.11 and a 12-month high of $179.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.