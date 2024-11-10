Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $203.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.56 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $235,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,997,608.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $235,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,997,608.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,673. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

