Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,282 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $240.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

