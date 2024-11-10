Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 560 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.9 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $268.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.63 and its 200-day moving average is $241.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $188.24 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.89 by $2.34. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

