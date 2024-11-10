Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 48 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $2,332.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,947.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,644.51. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $900.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,351.98.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.10). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $453.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

