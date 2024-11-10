Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,448 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 135.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

