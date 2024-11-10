Brickley Wealth Management Sells 2,833 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Brickley Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 642.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $329,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.84. 13,786,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.40. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.