Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CFO Sells $1,539,245.07 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 21,549 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $1,539,245.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,330,269.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE BYD opened at $73.67 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BYD
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Gaming
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.