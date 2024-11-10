Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CFO Sells $1,539,245.07 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 21,549 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $1,539,245.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,330,269.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE BYD opened at $73.67 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6,158.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,761,000 after buying an additional 894,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

