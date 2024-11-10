BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert Sells 2,000 Shares

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total value of $235,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $119.52.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group increased their price target on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOKF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,950 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 218,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 136,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 23.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.