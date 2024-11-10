BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.34. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 145,781 shares.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 110,623 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

