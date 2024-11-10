BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.34. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 145,781 shares.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
