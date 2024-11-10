Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

OWL opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 134.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

