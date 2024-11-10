Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.720-1.820 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

