BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

BL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BlackLine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

Shares of BL stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $279,709.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,471.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $279,709.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,471.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 27,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,626,364.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,731.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,873 shares of company stock worth $7,840,243 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 31.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 13.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

