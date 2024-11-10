BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $920,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

