B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Given New $7.50 Price Target at TD Cowen

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $513.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.52%.

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,571.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott E. Lerner acquired 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,680.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,571.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1,556.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

