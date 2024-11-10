Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-2.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0 billion-$15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion. Baxter International also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,636,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,846. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

