Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.770-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.900-2.940 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE:BAX opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

