Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Haemonetics stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.76. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,674,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,690,000 after buying an additional 151,183 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,210,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,100,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,433,000 after buying an additional 250,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,665 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,076,000 after acquiring an additional 98,019 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

