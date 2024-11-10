Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,201,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,543 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,132.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 415.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

