Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Price

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $396.00 to $392.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $354.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.03. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

