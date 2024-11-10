Barclays Cuts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $9.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 995.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

